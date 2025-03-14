Q1 Earnings Forecast for Nucor Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

NYSE NUE opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after acquiring an additional 326,181 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,732,000 after acquiring an additional 74,569 shares during the period. Finally, InvesTrust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,388,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

