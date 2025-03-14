Q1 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

NYSE:RIG opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth $51,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 399,110 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Transocean by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

