Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:ESI Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a report issued on Sunday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,694.00. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

