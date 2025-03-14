Q1 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Lifted by Wedbush

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.21). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.