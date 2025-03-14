Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Get Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.74. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $152.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,538,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,106,000 after acquiring an additional 711,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,540,000 after buying an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.