Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 272,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after purchasing an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 944,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ENSG stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,215.80. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

