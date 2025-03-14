Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 125,972 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Primerica at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 56.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Primerica by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primerica Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:PRI opened at $276.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.12. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.37.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.
Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.86.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Primerica
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. This represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.