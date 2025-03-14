Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.43 Million in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 996,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,425,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 165,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 70.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period.

NYSE BST opened at $33.93 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 10,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $398,037.92. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 41,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,912.92. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

