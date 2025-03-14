Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.56 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 456,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,561,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Toro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 6,995.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 200,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Toro by 101.6% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Toro declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

