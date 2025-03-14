Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $31.33 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 296,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $116.31.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

