Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $31.50 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 88,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,064. This trade represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $314.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.95. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $238.81 and a 12-month high of $393.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

