Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,456,059 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 24.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 167,510 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

