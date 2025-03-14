Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,644,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,281 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.21 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 20,077 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,785.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This trade represents a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

