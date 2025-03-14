Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.67 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

