Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 783,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,994,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UITB opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.