Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,317,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 9.72% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.
ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $122.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.04. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.97.
About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF
The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.
