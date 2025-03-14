Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 923,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,545,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

