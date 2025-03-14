Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,037,237 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,037,237 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after buying an additional 3,289,387 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,104,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,445,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,398,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,504,000 after buying an additional 2,307,033 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,338,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,259,000 after purchasing an additional 445,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS opened at $31.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.84.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

