Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $31.06 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 379,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,061,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10,821.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 151,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

CarMax stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.15. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares in the company, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,915,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

