Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $33.10 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 589,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,103,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

