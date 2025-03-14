Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $34.17 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 350,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after purchasing an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

