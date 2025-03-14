Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $35.38 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 169,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in IDEX by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 475.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

IDEX Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $177.71 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

