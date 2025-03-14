Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $35.50 Million Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,833,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,504,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 12.10% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTAB. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

HTAB stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.0592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

