Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $36.52 Million Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,071,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,456,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 208,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,420,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VFLO opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

