Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,865,000.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $245.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.97 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.