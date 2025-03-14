Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,426,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,131 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after acquiring an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

