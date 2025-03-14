Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AARD FY2024 Earnings

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts:

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aardvark Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AARD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AARD opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,800. The trade was a 1.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Sun purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,744. This represents a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

