Robert W. Baird Cuts Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.32. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.00 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,455.42. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

