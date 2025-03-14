Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Jane Hesmondhalgh Purchases 7,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Jane Hesmondhalgh bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £17,360 ($22,487.05).

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 221.95 ($2.87) on Friday. Robert Walters plc has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 449 ($5.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £158.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 324.36.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts predict that Robert Walters plc will post 61.5448447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.