Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$181.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$192.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$53,938.25. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total value of C$3,444,896.43. Insiders sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,177 over the last three months.

RY stock opened at C$157.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$170.40. The company has a market cap of C$222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$131.57 and a twelve month high of C$180.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

