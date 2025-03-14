Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Scientific Industries stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

