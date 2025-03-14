Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Scientific Industries Price Performance
Scientific Industries stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.25.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
