Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance
Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45.
Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
