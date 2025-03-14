Seaport Res Ptn Expects Weaker Earnings for Delta Air Lines

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,733,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.