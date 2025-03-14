Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Outlook for WTTR Earnings

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.62 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.