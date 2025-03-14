Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Buys £85,000 in Stock

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thompson Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Seplat Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($110,103.63).
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 177.25 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. Seplat Energy Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.78.
About Seplat Energy
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
