Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL) Insider Buys £85,000 in Stock

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thompson Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Seplat Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($110,103.63).

Shares of SEPL stock opened at GBX 177.25 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. Seplat Energy Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 243 ($3.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 200.78.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

