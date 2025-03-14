Share Buyback Program Authorized by N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

N-able Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NABL stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.41. N-able has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NABL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on N-able from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on N-able from $16.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

