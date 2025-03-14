Short Interest in Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Drops By 55.4%

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fortescue Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSUGY opened at $20.14 on Friday. Fortescue has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

