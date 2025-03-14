Short Interest in NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Rises By 133.3%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NPSKY stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. NSK has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

