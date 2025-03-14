Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Drops By 55.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SCWorx Price Performance

Shares of WORX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCWorx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

