Sidoti Csr Has Negative Outlook for SGC Q1 Earnings

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.54 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

