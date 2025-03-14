Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 2.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
