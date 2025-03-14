Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Bill Winters Sells 41,190 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Winters sold 41,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £4,942.80 ($6,402.59).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($14.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 953.16. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 635.20 ($8.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,281 ($16.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.16) to GBX 1,250 ($16.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.56) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.33 ($13.90).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

