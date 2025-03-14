StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $51.21 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.