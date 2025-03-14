Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 11,953.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRN. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Stride by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of Stride stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stride

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.