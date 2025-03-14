Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) Insider James Cole Purchases 39,764,880 Shares

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) insider James Cole purchased 39,764,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £795,297.60 ($1,030,178.24).

Sunrise Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Sunrise Resources stock opened at GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday. Sunrise Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.08 ($0.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

