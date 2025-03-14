Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Holdings Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 902.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 128.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 124,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $39.08 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $119.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

