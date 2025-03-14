Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $213.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Shares of TTWO opened at $203.63 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
