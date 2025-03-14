Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 159,100.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,772,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.