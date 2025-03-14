Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108,719 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

