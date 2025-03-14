Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $6.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of TSHA stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
