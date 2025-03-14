Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Teradyne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.